Abu Dhabi: Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all, participates at the GCC Power 2023 from Nov 13-15 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), emphasizing its commitment to advancing sustainability, innovation, digitalization, and service within the energy sector.

The summit offers a platform for shaping the future of the energy landscape. Managed by GCC-CIRGE, GCC Power 2023 brings together industry experts, organizations, and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and innovations in power infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions.

“We look forward to this year’s GCC Power at Abu Dhabi to further the discussion about sustainability and innovation in tackling the energy challenges facing the GCC nations. We are delighted to share pioneering thought leadership insights that will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the energy landscape,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for the UAE, Gulf, Near East, and Pakistan. “With our cutting-edge digital technology solutions and service offerings, we expect opportunities to contribute and collaborate further, steering us toward advancing a sustainable energy future for all.”

This year, Hitachi Energy will focus on sustainability, innovation, digitalization, and service at the GCC Power 2023 to illustrate how sustainable technologies and digital solutions can elevate the resilience and efficiency of power systems.

Hitachi Energy is committed to supporting the GCC countries in their urgent efforts toward decarbonization by promoting energy sources, enhancing grid efficiency, and enabling energy storage solutions. The GCC Power 2023 will be a collaborative platform where decision-makers and key industrial organizations from the region's electricity and power sector share insights and introduce the latest trends, contributing to a sustainable energy future. Hitachi Energy's Gold Sponsorship reflects its dedication to driving the energy transition and advancing a sustainable energy future for all.

