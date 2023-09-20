Sharjah, UAE: GCS Spark Plugs from Sharjah-based GEMS Cambridge International Private School has clinched this year’s 'Rising All-Star Award' at the Asia Pacific Open Championship in Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia.

The eight-member team made history as the first UAE school ever to compete in the global First Lego League Internationals, entering their innovative project, 'Floation,' which highlighted their exceptional skills in creativity and robotics. Around 32 teams from all over the world participated in the highly competitive annual event.

"We are immensely proud of our students. Their months of dedication and unwavering determination have led to this prestigious award. Collaborating with students from around the world has been a remarkable privilege for our GCS students, fostering a rich environment for mutual learning and knowledge-sharing. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to our dedicated teachers and supportive parents, who have enabled our talented and innovative youth to illuminate their path wherever they venture." Mrs. Albie Huyser, Principal and CEO.

Floation is a hybrid-based renewable energy concept, consisting of solar, hydro, and wind power. It was the teams’ showpiece titled “The UAE’s Innovation Champion” for this year’s First Lego League Competition themed ‘Superpowered’. Demonstrating its innovation prowess, the team also showcased their robotics and programming skills having successfully built and coded their robot, named ‘Blaze’, which was able to perform and collect the energy units from all their FLL missions.

“In a dazzling display of talent and determination, our GCS students have emerged victorious internationally. With unwavering dedication and hard work, they have clinched the top honors ‘Rising Star Award’ at FLL, Sydney Australia, making the GCS community beam with pride. Their remarkable achievement serves as an inspiring reminder of what young minds can accomplish when they aim for the stars. We congratulate our brilliant students for putting GCS and The UAE on the global map,” Mrs. Sheillie Chaudhary, Assistant Principal.

