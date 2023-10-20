Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), welcomed His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Minister of Finance of the UAE, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, to its stand at GITEX Global 2023. Under the theme of "Shaping A Sustainable Tomorrow Through Advanced Technology," du showcased its efforts to align with the UAE's strategic vision and act as a catalyst for innovation and sustainable practices.

During the visit, du presented the "Future Factory" exhibit, which utilises robotics and automation to advance sustainability and Industry 4.0. The "Future of Farming and Agriculture" showcase highlighted smart farming techniques and agricultural technology to maximise efficiency and promote sustainable practices. The "Future of Education" and "Future of Clinics and Healthcare" showcases exemplified du's commitment to transforming the education and healthcare sectors through technological advancements. By promoting eco-friendly solutions and minimising environmental impact, du is playing an active role in driving positive change in the community and supporting a green economy.

