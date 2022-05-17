Hira Industries, committed to world-class quality and manufacturing reinstates its presence with a new showroom in Ras Al Khaimah on 12th May 2022.

Hira Industries, one among the leading HVAC and construction product manufacturers globally with a strong retail and distribution network, inaugurated a new showroom in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. This is yet another step to deliver world class experience and solutions to our existing and potential clientele. Hira's goal is to provide consumers with service that exceeds their expectations, and this new showroom will broaden the company's product and service offerings to clients and projects.

Located in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, with proximity to the manufacturing facility owned by Hira Industries LLC, the new showroom will exhibit Hira’s world-leading products and solutions. The brand-new showroom will offer Hira’s complete product portfolio, including Aerofoam Thermal Insulation solutions, Aeroduct Ducting Accessories, Maico Ventilation Products, Diamond Adhesive Tapes, RubTech Rubber Products and Diamond Walraven Pipe Support Systems.

Umesh Unni, General Manager, Hira Industries LLC, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with our clients and with the opening of the RAK showroom we look forward to providing value-added products and services to a wider audience. Given the number of projects now under construction in the UAE, our decision to create a larger showroom was motivated by rising business and the need to handle rapid growth. Hira strives to be market leaders in the areas and regions in which we choose to compete in by going above and beyond our clients' expectations. The new showroom in Ras Al Khaimah will enable us to offer the best support and services in yet another geographic area.”

The new RAK showroom is staffed with experienced service agents who will handle everything from client demonstrations to ensuring that all customer after-sales needs are handled in one location.

In the UAE since 1980, Hira Industries has been the largest HVAC and construction materials distribution and manufacturing company in the region, with 30+ sales offices, 14 production units across the UAE and globally.

About Hira Industries:

Hira Group has excelled in manufacturing products for the Building and Construction Industry since 1980. Today Hira Group, is a trendsetter and a pioneer, manufacturing building products for various industrial segments. Hira Group has successfully expanded activities in manufacturing and customer base across various geographic locations.

The objective is to excel in order to remain committed to world-class quality and manufacturing. As part of our vision, Hira Industries aim’s to be a Global Leader in niche products in the building product industry. We strive to be the Market Leaders in the segments and the regions we choose to compete in.