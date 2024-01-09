Dammam, Saudi Arabia: HIMA Group, global independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and rail industries, has solidified its presence in KSA with the establishment of HIMA Saudi Arabia. Dedicated to advancing operational safety and reliability, this strategic move aligns seamlessly with the ‘Vision 2030’ strategy and actively supports the Kingdom's localization programs in the industrial sector, championed by the transformative Saudi Aramco IKTVA program.

With over a century of experience and more than 50 years of certified safety expertise, the company established HIMA Saudi Arabia to provide the Kingdom with customized solutions that can reduce risks, increase efficiency, and ensure compliance with industry standards.

The inauguration event was attended by influential figures from Saudi Arabia's industrial landscape, esteemed HIMA partners, and other customers. Notable attendees included senior management officials from Saudi Aramco, the German-Saudi Arabian Liaison Office for Economic Affairs (GESALO), and HIMA’s executive management. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by the senior management teams from both Saudi Aramco and HIMA, marked the official inauguration of HIMA Saudi Arabia.

Steffen Philipp, Managing Partner of HIMA, said: “HIMA celebrated the inauguration of our first facility in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in our global leadership in safety-related automation solutions. With the most recent launch, we have reiterated our commitment to the Kingdom and Vision 2030 strategy. Our mission is to support regional goals, develop local talent, and aid in the development of a safer future. HIMA Saudi Arabia will thus stand as a representation of our commitment to the aspirations of the visionary people of Saudi Arabia."

With the establishment of the new facility, HIMA proudly aligns its efforts with the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program — a dynamic localization initiative. This strategic move signifies HIMA’s commitment to actively contributing to crucial IKTVA program elements, which include fostering collaboration, expanding local supply chain capabilities, and supporting suppliers in-Kingdom. By leveraging its global expertise, HIMA Saudi Arabia aims to play a vital role in advancing innovation and strengthening Saudi Arabia's position as a preferred export hub.

Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA, said: “The opening of HIMA Saudi Arabia marks a significant step in our efforts to elevate industrial safety in the region. The expansion highlights our steadfast commitment to offering security and convenience to our clients with 1st class safety technologies and services, while also aligning with the ambitious goals of Vision 2030. We will continue to reinvent our offerings and hope to shape a future characterized by collaborative development and transformative safety solutions.”

Andrew Dennant, Vice President of HIMA Middle East, said: “With our extensive knowledge of the industry, applications, cybersecurity, and innovative products, we are committed to better understanding and catering to the evolving needs of our customers. Our new facility is therefore designed to act as a key enabler in attaining these ambitious goals. We look forward to leveraging our industry expertise and collaborating with our partners and customers to shape the future of industrial safety across KSA and beyond.”

With commitment to safety as one of its guiding principles, HIMA is positioned as a global leader in protecting people, assets and the environment from harm. As a family-owned business with Safety-DNA and the vision to set the pace in the Digitalization of Functional Safety, HIMA is dedicated to delivering safety-related automation solutions with the highest level of reliability and unparalleled product continuity.

About HIMA Group

The HIMA Group is a global independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and rail industries that protect people, assets, and the environment from harm. Founded in 1908, the family-owned company is headquartered in Brühl, near Mannheim, (Germany).

The HIMA Group employs more than 950 employees in 21 group companies worldwide. Regional headquarters are located in Breda in the Netherlands (Europe), Stockport in England (UK), Singapore (Asia Pacific), Shanghai (China), Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (Middle East) and Houston in the USA (North America).

The open and independent HIMA Safety Platform combines hardware and software on a single technology platform and offers a uniform security concept. With more than 50,000 installed safety systems (SIL 3 / SIL 4, PL e, CENELEC SIL 4), HIMA is considered a technology leader. In addition to proven safety technology, HIMA offers consulting, safety engineering, and services as well as training.

This results in solutions that ensure functional safety and OT security, compliance with standards, process efficiency and plant availability throughout the entire safety lifecycle.

As a safety expert, HIMA is pioneering the digitalization of functional safety and generates significant added value for customers with holistic safety solutions.

Since the 1960s, HIMA has been a reliable partner to the world's largest companies in the process industry, including chemicals, petrochemicals, energy and oil and gas.

Typical safety applications include Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD), Fire & Gas (F&G) systems, Burner Control / Management Systems (BCS/BMS) for Burners and Boilers, Turbo Machinery Control (TMC) for Turbomachinery and Compressors, Pipeline Management Control (PMC) with Leak Detection, High-Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS) for overpressure protection of pipelines, subsea systems for the deep sea, and overfill protection systems for tank farms.

In 2015, HIMA revolutionized the railway industry with the first CENELEC SIL 4 certified Safety PLC. These commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products are open safety controllers that can be easily integrated and maintained into a wide variety of solutions. Today, HIMA also offers holistic safety solutions for applications such as level crossings, signaling interlockings, and on board systems for rolling stock. Our rail solutions suite includes Power SCADA for Electrification, SCADA BMS for rail tunnel control, overspeed prevention systems, interlockings for railway depots, and automatic door control.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com