Mahé, Seychelles – Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa has been recognized with two esteemed awards at the 2023 World Travel Awards, solidifying its position as a premier destination in the Indian Ocean: “Indian Ocean's Leading Villa Resort 2023” and “Indian Ocean's Most Romantic Resort 2023”.

“These prestigious awards are a testament to the dedication of our team to create a haven of relaxation and romance for our guests at Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa,” said Hendrick Calles, general manager. “We are immensely proud of this recognition, and it motivates us to continue delivering exceptional experiences and surpassing expectations."

Adding to the significance of this achievement is that Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa is also contending for the esteemed awards in the world category. The resort's excellence is not only acknowledged regionally but on a global scale. Voting for the world awards remains open until November 17, 2023, and we urge all our cherished guests and supporters to cast their votes in favor of Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa.

The accolades and nominations from the World Travel Awards aptly showcase Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa's ceaseless pursuit of excellence, firmly establishing it as a distinguished destination for travelers seeking luxury and romance in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

Click here to vote for Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa in the below categories:

“World's Leading Villa Resort 2023” and “World's Most Romantic Resort 2023”.

