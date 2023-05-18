Dubai-UAE – A high level Chinese delegation, including His Excellency Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, and Ministerial Officials visited the Museum of the Future, where he was greeted by Dubai Future Foundation CEO Khalfan Belhoul.

The tour showcased the museum’s iconic design and most prominent features, including its unique experiences highlighting its vital role in shaping the future and designing its ideas as part of the museum's efforts in creating a better future for humanity.

His Excellency Zhao Lijie was also briefed on the museum's initiatives, departments, and pioneering experiences, and its role in developing future technologies and ideas, incubating ideas, projects, research, initiatives, and studies of qualitative value.

The visit to the Museum of the Future came as part of a state visit made by His Excellency as he was accompanied by a high-level delegation of 80 people, including a number of Ministers and Senior Officials, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.

About Museum of the Future:

The Museum of the Future is the first museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, technology and spirituality, MOTF inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.

One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77-metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.