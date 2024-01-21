Sharjah: Alef Group, the premium developer in the real estate and retail industry in the Emirate of Sharjah, concluded the Acres Real Estate Exhibition 2024 today with a strong demand for its residential real estate projects. This annual event took place at the Sharjah Expo Centre from January 17th to January 20th.

"We thank the government of the Emirate of Sharjah and those in charge of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES), we are pleased with our participation in this year. We are also grateful to everyone who attended this year's exhibition, including both local nationals and expatriate residents. The event was a good opportunity to connect with local and international investors, real estate agents, and other participants. We showcased our key real estate projects, Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan, which were well-received. We are pleased with the sales transactions, which amounted to approximately 310 million dirhams, demonstrating the steady appeal of our projects. We look forward to the upcoming year and the new projects we plan to introduce to our residents,” stated Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group.

Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan have emerged as the Emirate’s latest premier destinations for residents seeking an enhanced living experience. Situated conveniently close to Sharjah International Airport, children’s school complexes, the University of Sharjah, and Sharjah Healthcare City, these two distinguished residential and retail projects attract investors interested in upscale living.