Launching an Integrated Campaign to promote the Award globally and allocating AED1 million to the Top Company in the 7-Star Category

Major-General Obaid Bin Suroor: The Universality of the Award establishes a turning point in the lives of millions of workers around the world

Dubai: The Taqdeer Award, held under patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, continues to receive applications from companies desiring to be nominated for the Award in its 6thcycle in 2024. The Award nomination applications run on its website until the end of February 2024 through the following link: http://portal.taqdeeraward.ae/Registrations/Awards .

It is expected that the Award will witness an increase in the number of nominated companies in its various categories compared to the previous five cycles, due to expanding the Award scope to include domestic and global companies and allocating a one million dirhams award for the winning company with the highest rating in the 7-star category, in addition to additional incentives and competitive advantages offered to the winning company by the government entities and the Award sponsors.

Launch of the Registration Process

As companies begin to register for the Award, Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Chairman of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award, expressed his satisfaction with the progress made so far. He said: “We are truly pleased and proud of what the Award has managed to achieve in its five cycles. With the support of the 6th cycle of the Taqdeer Award’s team, we are seeking to achieve higher success and greater engagement of companies. Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Patron of the Award, we have expanded the Award’s scope to become a global initiative and a seven-star global award as of its current cycle after being a local one awarded only in the Emirate of Dubai. Registration has been open for companies and institutions to compete for this prestigious award.”

He expressed his deep appreciation of the directives and support of His Highness describing his support as the compass that guided them to achieve major achievements leading to universality. This, in turn, strengthens Dubai's balance and enhances its reputation as the best city in the world to live and work. His excellency further stressed that transforming the Award into a global initiative will be a turning point in the lives of millions of workers around the world and will create work environments that stimulate more creativity and dedication to work in a way that serves the global economy as a whole.

An Integrated Media and Advertising Campaign

Coinciding with announcing that the registration for the Award has commenced, Taqdeer, in cooperation with its strategic partner, ONPASSIVE, and through the latter’s media arm, O-Media, will launch an integrated, unprecedented, international advertising and media campaign using AI-powered technologies, based on the Award's objectives, mission and values and in line with Dubai's universality, unique initiative and its comprehensive view of the world, and within the framework of its wise government's vision that believes that the world will be a more beautiful, better place if humans, who are the center of the universe, are happier and more satisfied. That’s when the individual's role integrates with the state's and the government's in improving quality of life and community welfare.

Developing the Award Criteria to include the 7-star Category and the Evaluation Methodology

The Award criteria have been developed to increase the challenge facing companies around the world and enhance competition for leadership and excellence in the field of labour welfare. The approved smart evaluation system is considered the first of its kind in the world, as the evaluation methodology is based on artificial intelligence used to evaluate the inputs of nomination applications and generate results for each of the Award criteria. The team of evaluators then reviews the results and matches them with the attached documents to ensure absolute accuracy. This feature helps evaluators conduct this methodology remotely and from anywhere.

The One-Million-Dirham Award, Additional Advantages and Incentives

Taqdeer launched a prize worth one million dirhams for the first time in its 6th cycle, awarded to the golden company that holds first place and the highest rating in the 7-star category. In addition, the Award also offers a package of additional incentives that are unparalleled in the world, such as awarding government projects at the level of the Emirates and the world, and an exclusive set of benefits and discounts for its personnel.

Numerous advantages and benefits of the Golden Excellence Cards for Companies and Blue Cards for Individuals

The Award has created unique initiatives that are considered the first of their kind in the world. The most prominent of these initiatives is signing memorandums of understanding with 12 government entities in Dubai, under which Dubai is required to provide major incentives to the winning companies classified in the 4-to-7-star categories to be eligible for more than 65 government incentives from these entities. It has also launched two loyalty cards: the Golden Excellence Card for companies and the Blue Excellence Card for individuals.

These cards are offered to the winning companies’ owners and their employees for their excellence in the field of labourers’ welfare, in a large honoring ceremony attended by senior officials, general managers, and representatives of the winning companies. Companies and employees are offered great discounts and benefits, and their reputation is enhanced nationally and globally. The Award enables companies to win more projects and bids from some government entities supporting it.

More than 210,000 workers in Dubai have received the Blue Excellence Cards so far, allowing them to save millions of dirhams annually in the form of discounts provided by more than 130 retail centers and multi-service commercial establishments supporting the Award.