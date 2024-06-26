Following the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister to increase support for the employment of Bahraini doctors, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Educational Charitable Trust, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), announced the launch of the largest support bundle for the healthcare sector.

The bundle, which aims to support over 700 Bahraini doctors and nurses, includes five main initiatives covering the cost of obtaining board certification for Bahraini doctors while supporting the wages of doctors working in the private sector during their training, and supporting international fellowship programs for Bahrainis wishing to obtain specializations. The bundle also includes support for graduating Bahraini nurses with bachelor’s degrees, in addition to supporting them to obtain various required specializations.

His Highness stressed the importance of investing in national talent working in the health sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain and creating quality opportunities for them through continuous training and development, and adopting and implementing plans and initiatives that contribute to the sustainability of the health sector and improving its services, as one of the important sectors that receives constant attention from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

This came during His Highness’s meeting with His Excellency Lieutenant General Doctor Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, and in the presence of Her Excellency Doctor Jalila bint Alsayed Jawad Hasan, Minister of Health, His Excellency Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez Chief Executive of The Labour Fund (Tamkeen), and several officials to discuss collaborative efforts between Tamkeen and the Supreme Council of Health. This included launching the largest support bundle of initiatives to support the development of Bahraini talent working in the healthcare sector and signing an agreement between the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and the Supreme Council of Health with the purpose of introducing these initiatives aimed at supporting more than 700 Bahraini doctors and nurses in the healthcare sector.

During the meeting, His Excellency Lieutenant General Doctor Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, praised Tamkeen for its role in enriching the healthcare sector in Bahrain whether through initiatives aimed at developing the healthcare workforce or through initiatives that support the sector’s enterprises to grow and expand. His Excellency highlighted how Tamkeen’s efforts align with the Council’s ongoing efforts and strategic initiatives to develop the healthcare sector across all verticals with a focus on enhancing services and ensuring the sustainability of resources.

