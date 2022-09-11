Trend Industries signs agreement with Hamriyah Free Zone to lease a 323,000 square foot plot for the construction of AED 25 million plant.

Sharjah: Trend Industries FZC, a world-class company and front-runner organization partnering with clients in the field of specialized fabrication, has announced plans to invest AED25 million in the construction of a new production facility in the Hamriyah Free Zone.

According to the company’s new expansion strategy, Trend Industries will scale up its production capacity from 3,600 tons/year to 8,400 tons/year, which will further strengthen Sharjah's position as a global leader in steel fabrication.

This was announced during a ceremony held recently to sign a lease agreement between Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) and Trend Industries.

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, and Neeraj K Sharma, CEO of Trend Industries, signed the partnership agreement in the presence of a number of senior officials from both entities. According to the agreement, the steel fabrication company would lease 323,000 square feet of land to build its new factory.

Accompanied by a number of HFZA’s officials, Al Mazrouei toured Trend Industries’ existing facility, which offers a comprehensive suite of fabrication and manufacturing services that includes a complete portfolio of managed solutions.

In addition to storage tanks, air receiver tanks, pressure vessels, heavy structure fabrication & installation, chiller plant skids, silos, skids for pressure silos, the facility also produces chemical skid fabrication, piping systems, crane & escalator beams, flatbed & container trailers, crane-mounted trailers for cargo bodies & blocks, tipper/water/diesel tank trailers, cesspit tanks, and frame trailers, among many more.

Al Mazrouei was briefed on the production processes and mechanisms adopted in accordance with the latest international standards. The production plant was founded in 2006 and now employs around 134 personnel including technicians.

Al Mazrouei expressed his appreciation for Trend Industries' decision and emphasized that HFZA would continue to promote investments in heavy industries, including steel fabrication, by offering a welcoming business environment and cutting-edge infrastructure that perfectly suits these industries and meets their needs, adding that HFZA's deep water port and inner harbor facilitate the import and export of goods and raw materials.

"More businesses are either growing in the free zone or basing their operations there,” Al Mazrouei said. This is due to the effectiveness of our sophisticated systems, which guarantee the flow of raw materials on a regular basis and enable manufacturing facilities to run at full capacity, as well as the integrated logistical services that we provide, linking manufacturers with more than 3.5 billion customers around the world.

He underlined that the HFZA has grown into a significant partner, supporting the Emirate's future goals of attracting further foreign direct investments to Sharjah. He also added that manufacturing is one of the sectors that the free zone is known for, which can effectively attract quality and sustainable investments to improve Sharjah's competitiveness and reputation locally and abroad.

For his part, Neeraj Sharma said that HFZA has significantly supported the company in accelerating its growth and achieving its vision of becoming a leading manufacturing company in the Middle East by expanding 3M’s – Men, Material, and Machinery.

"Thanks to HFZA’s outstanding facilities as well as its strategic location in the midst of the Middle East and African markets, we have been able to establish our first production facility that incredibly satisfies the demands of our customers in the local, regional, and international markets," Sharma added.

"Through the new facility, we look forward to expanding our customer base, accessing new markets in Africa, the USA, Europe, and India, and branching out into new sectors like automobiles, oil & gas industry, in addition to the industries we are currently specialized in, such as construction and manufacturing industry," he clarified.