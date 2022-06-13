ABU DHABI: HealthTech Training Center a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC, one of the leading healthcare service providers in the United Arab Emirates, has signed an MOU with the Asia School of Business (ASB) established in collaboration with MIT Sloan School of Management and Bank Negara Malaysia. This collaboration is an important step for the healthcare industry, as, for the first time, it will allow the exchange of knowledge and expertise between two highly prestigious institutions.

The official signing ceremony of the MOU held at the RPM HQ, and Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, and Professor Charles H Fine, the founding President, CEO, and Dean of ASB, exchanging signatures and documents.

The MOU aims to create a collaboration between the two entities for the exchange of knowledge and expertise, in an effort to enhance the healthcare industry, and beyond. The agreement defines the scope and obligations for both parties, which will include maintaining a dialogue with each other to facilitate the implementation of the MOU, conduct monthly work group meetings, and collaborate on organizing conferences and events to fulfil the larger objectives of both parties.

This MOU is highly significant because this is the first collaboration of its kind for ASB with a Middle East-based entity. Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said, “With this MOU, RPM is strengthening its position as a global player, and showing the world that we will go above and beyond to enhance and improve the industry in which we operate.”

"The Asia School of Business is honoured to partner with HealthTech and the RPM group to share our knowledge and insights on professional talent development with regards to the Asian Business context. This partnership is the first we have in the region, and we are hopeful that it will grow to become one of high value for all involved", said Professor Charles Fine.

About Response Plus Holding PJSC

Response Plus Holdings PJSC is the UAE’s largest provider of on-site healthcare management and medical emergency services. The company, which manages over 260 site clinics has the largest private fleet of ambulances in Abu Dhabi and was recently listed on ADX’s Second Market.

About ASB:

The ASB is a partnership between MIT Sloan School of Management and Bank Negara Malaysia (the Central Bank of Malaysia). The partnership is a business school offering business administration related courses in the form of a 20-month full-time MBA program and executive education classes for students from Malaysia and around the world. Through the partnership, MIT Sloan and Bank Negara collaborate on academic program design, curriculum design, organizational design, admissions, and the administration of the Asia School of Business. Courses at ASB are taught by MIT Sloan faculty and local ASB faculty, with the latter also serving as MIT Sloan International Faculty Fellows. Students study at both the MIT Sloan campus located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the ASB campus located in Kuala Lumpur.

A crucial part of the MIT Sloan collaboration is the presence of its academicians in the ranks of the ASB faculty and board. They make up a panel of industry leaders and extraordinary scholars who are committed to growing ASB as a pioneering business school in the Asian region.