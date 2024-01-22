Head of Siemens Healthineers Middle East & Africa, Vivek Kanade, visits Cairo to discuss collaboration opportunities to support the healthcare sector in Egypt. In his recent visit he met with H.E. Prof Dr. Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population (MOHP). Also, Kanade met with H.E. General Doctor Bahaa El-Din Zidan Head of the Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) to further explore potential collaboration aiming at advancing the healthcare sector.

Vivek Kanade's visit to Cairo marks his first international tour since assuming his current new position. Egypt was chosen as the starting point due to its promising market, significant growth potential, and keen interest of government officials in developing the healthcare sector and improving patients’ lives. In his visits, Kanade was accompanied by Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers in Egypt, and Diaa El-Shennawi, the Head of Sales of Siemens Healthineers in Egypt.

During the meeting with the Ministry of Health and Population, on the top of the discussion was the fruitful collaboration between the two parties highlighting the establishment of the first simulation training laboratory for computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices at the Health Technical Institute in Ismailia. This facility, the first of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology enabling various laboratory tests. It aims at providing technicians with the opportunity to train on the latest radiology and MRI devices. the two parties discussed the process of modernizing the central laboratory devices at the Ministry of Health and Population in Badr City with the latest smart technological systems, as well as providing the laboratories with the latest analysis testing devices.

During Kanade’s meeting with H.E. General Doctor Bahaa El-Din Zidan, the head of the Unified Procurement Authority, along with Siemens Healthineers delegates to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the company and the authority in the field of supplying and maintaining medical equipment.

Also, during the two visits, they discussed the latest collaborations under the umbrella of the Presidential initiative of the Women Health in collaboration of both the MOHP and the UPA that aims to distribute 90 mammography units across all governorates and in remote areas aiming to improve access to healthcare to everyone and to expand the scope of screening and early detection of diseases.

During their visit, the company’s delegation also toured the New Administrative Capital Hospital, which is fully equipped with the latest Siemens Healthineers devices.

In this context, Vivek Kanade, Head of Middle East & Africa of Siemens Healthineers, said: "Egypt is an important market for us, particularly given the significant development and growth witnessed in the healthcare sector. We take pride in being a supporter of the technological revolution in healthcare, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to experience firsthand the vision of government officials and our partners in advancing healthcare. We are committed to providing advanced solutions that contribute to improving patient health.”

Kanade added: "Siemens Healthineers has a long history of cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population and the Unified Procurement Authorities, and we are proud to be one of the ministry’s trusted partners, as we work to support their valuable initiatives with various technologies and equipment. We are committed to continuing our work through several strategic projects and investments, which will bring great benefits to our customers and align with Egypt's 2030 vision."

On his part, Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers in Egypt, said: "The visit of Vivek Kanade reflects our continuous commitment to enhancing healthcare in the country. We are committed to providing advanced solutions and high-quality services to our customers in Egypt." He added, "We have been working with the Ministry of Health and Population and the Unified Procurement Authorities for many years to implement several strategic projects that have contributed to improving the quality of healthcare in Egypt, including training and qualifying a number of radiology technicians and specialists. We are committed to continuing this constructive collaboration to pave the way for a healthy future for all Egyptians."