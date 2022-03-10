Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), commended the efforts of DEWA Women’s Committee and their continuous support for female employees, motivating them to turn challenges into opportunities and keep pace with rapid changes. The Women’s Committee helps female employees at DEWA in self and professional development at all times. Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s commitment to achieve the wise leadership’s vision to empower women, which has contributed to DEWA winning many prestigious awards. These include two awards at the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP) 2021 for two of its pioneering female employees, further enhancing the organisation’s position as one of the top utilities in the world. It also demonstrates DEWA’s position among the most supportive government entities for women in the sustainability, clean and renewable energy sector.



Al Tayer met the Women’s Committee on International Women’s Day 2022. The Committee briefed Al Tayer on its work progress and key achievements in 2021. Al Tayer highlighted the role of DEWA in providing competitive opportunities for men and women while focusing on women empowerment in leadership and technical positions. This will maintain DEWA’s position as a role model for utilities in the public and private sector in the UAE, regionally and globally.



“The late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan once said, ‘Nothing makes me happier than to see women assume their rightful role in society and fulfil their potential. Nothing should stop the progress of women’. At DEWA, we follow the Founding Fathers approach and the wise leadership vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (Mother of the Nation) to support women’s contribution in the development process. This has resulted in significant achievements over the past 50 years and heralds the next 50 years of excellence and leadership,” said Al Tayer.



Al Tayer noted that the number of DEWA employees has reached 1,961 employees working across its divisions. This number includes 737 female employees in the technical and engineering sectors and 364 employees in senior positions. Emirati women form 81.8% of the total workforce at DEWA, while Emirati women at the R&D Centre constitute 50% of the entire female workforce, holding higher education degrees in scientific and technical fields. DEWA’s employees participate in voluntary work, with its female employees spending more than 13,300 hours in 40 social and humanitarian initiatives in 2021.



“DEWA’s top management all capabilities to support our Committee to ensure the success of female employees in achieving a balance between their social, professional and personal life. This also helps them play a pivotal role in DEWA’s local and global achievements. The Committee organised more than 60 social and technical activities in 2021 and received five delegations for benchmarking visits. The female employee satisfaction towards the Committee’s performance has reached 94.5%,” said Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee.



Al Jokar noted that female employees had received more than 50,000 training opportunities and 63 scholarships over the past three years. DEWA hosted 181 fresh graduates in 2021, including 162 in engineering and technical fields.