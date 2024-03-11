Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), honoured 20 male and female employees who graduated from the Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme, which DEWA launched last year in cooperation with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL).

“Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE prioritises youth empowerment, particularly in the field of sustainability. Youth represent the driving force behind sustainable development. At DEWA, we invest in our employees and empower Emirati youth by enhancing their capabilities and nurturing their talents to become the next generation of sustainability leaders who will consolidate the UAE’s leading role in climate action. We have many pioneering programmes and initiatives that aim to prepare young people to be sustainability leaders, including the Youth Ambassadors Programme, which we launched in cooperation with CISL, as part of our shared vision of the importance of sustainability to achieve a balance between economic development and the environment,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, highlighted that the Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme, which was launched during the Sustainability Year 2023, emphasises DEWA’s commitment to preparing young people to be effective sustainability ambassadors. They play a key role in spreading sustainability awareness among their colleagues, families, and friends, thus reinforcing Dubai and the UAE's global leadership in sustainable development.

Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, said that DEWA seeks to foster a culture of sustainability among its employees through comprehensive training programmes and pioneering initiatives. He noted that the Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme equips DEWA’s young employees with diverse leadership skills to help them become influential sustainability leaders.

Since their graduation, the Sustainability Youth Ambassadors have participated in various sustainability-related activities and events. These include the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai, as well as the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show 2023. Additionally, the Ambassadors have also participated in the virtual ‘Sustainability Talks’, organised by DEWA to instil a culture of sustainability among employees and enhance their awareness on various areas of sustainable development.