Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level Danish delegation headed by HE Jens Martin Alsbirk, Consul General and Head of Mission of the Kingdom of Denmark. The delegation included Nicolas Jøns Larsen, CEO of FrontDesk ApS.

The meeting was attended by Eng. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, and Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

Al Tayer welcomed the Danish delegation and emphasised DEWA’s eagerness to consolidate the levels of cooperation, friendship, and joint action with all diplomatic and consular missions in the UAE.

Al Tayer discussed DEWA’s ambitious initiatives and pioneering development projects it is implementing to achieve the vision of the wise leadership. DEWA is expanding its clean energy projects. It is also increasing the use of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and digitisation. DEWA is committed to enriching customer experience with smart services that saves time and effort using the latest disruptive technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. DEWA has transformed all of its customer happiness centres into self-service centres; becoming the first government organisation to allow its customers to conduct all their transactions themselves using smart devices at these centres. Customers can also communicate with DEWA staff through video.

Al Tayer stressed the importance of cooperation between DEWA and Danish companies, the exchange of best practices in the energy, water, and sustainability sectors; and the sharing of experiences from both sides. During the meeting, Al Tayer showcased DEWA’s programmes and projects that aim to achieve the vision of the wise leadership and strengthen the position of the UAE and Dubai worldwide.

The Danish Consul General praised DEWA’s efforts and its role in promoting sustainable development in Dubai. He thanked Al Tayer for providing both sides an opportunity to discuss joint cooperation while enhancing bilateral relations.