Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received HE Jaana Husu-Kallio, Finland’s Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and HE Marianne Nissilä, Finland’s Ambassador to the UAE. The delegation learned about DEWA’s best practices in water production, transmission and distribution, sustainability, innovation and anticipating the future; considering DEWA’s status as one of the most outstanding in all areas and among the top utilities worldwide.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence and Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA attended the meeting.

Al Tayer welcomed Finland’s Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and touched upon DEWA’s key projects and initiatives to achieve the wise leadership’s vision and directives. Al Tayer noted that DEWA’s strategy is inspired by the vision and directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability, innovation, and the shift towards a green and sustainable economy.

Al Tayer said that Dubai has a track record of achievements and a clear strategy with targets to increase the share of clean and renewable energy in Dubai’s energy mix. This is part of its efforts to promote Dubai’s position as a global sustainability hub. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, is one of DEWA’s key projects to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer said that DEWA continues to develop its world-class infrastructure to keep pace with the growing demand for electricity and water in Dubai and provide its services according to the highest international standards. The total production capacity of water at DEWA has reached 490 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD), including 63 MIGD using Reverse Osmosis (RO) at the Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex, which is one of the key pillars for supplying Dubai with electricity and water services.

DEWA aims to reach 100% of the produced water using a mix of clean energy; renewable energy; and waste heat by 2030. The organisation continues to develop proactive solutions using its smart and advanced grid as well as the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to increase efficiency and reduce consumption. DEWA has reduced network losses of transmission and distribution water networks from 42% in 1988 to 5.3% in 2021, which is one of the lowest worldwide.