The partnership reinforces ROSHN’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and sustainable building practices across all its mixed asset developments

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, was honoured with an award at the 13th Saudi Green Building Forum (SGBF) in the Energy and Water Category, reflecting ROSHN’s commitment to sustainability and protecting natural resources.

His Excellency Majid Al-Hogail, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Housing, personally presented the award to Oussama Kabbani, ROSHN’s Group Chief Development Officer, in recognition of ROSHN’s exceptional achievements and innovations in the efficient utilisation and management of energy and water resources in its projects. Part of ROSHN’s wide-ranging sustainability scheme is the Group’s focus on energy and water consumption, with particular success gained from the incorporation of energy- and water-efficient technologies and practices into its developments.

ROSHN is the Official Urban Development Partner for SGBF which took place in Riyadh from October 9th to October 10th. As part of ROSHN’s representation at the event, Oussama Kabbani, participated in a panel discussion around the Kingdom’s initiatives and efforts in the conceptualization and development of the world’s most ambitious sustainable giga-projects, sharing insights alongside: Khalid Al Sehamy, Chief Development Officer, National Housing Company; Giles Pendleton, Chief Operating Officer, THE LINE · NEOM; Julie Alexander, Director of Smart Cities and Environmental Sustainability, Diriyah Gate Development Authority; and Tony Cripps, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB).

ROSHN’s Head of Program and Project Management, Amer Kharbush, delivered a keynote address during which he tackled the development of inclusive, safe, and resilient cities that foster sustainability of the built environment and infrastructure, and participated on a panel on market drivers for smart, green building solutions and the convergence of technology with the built environment.

“As the Official Urban Development Partner for the 13th Saudi Green Building Forum, ROSHN proudly reaffirms its dedication to the principles of sustainable development. Our partnership exemplifies our unwavering commitment to green building practices, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Saudi Vision 2030. We are excited to collaborate with like-minded stakeholders to shape a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future for our communities and beyond,” said ROSHN GCEO David Grover.

“It is an honour for ROSHN to be recognized for this award and a personal honour to receive it from His Excellency Al-Hogail on behalf of the ROSHN team. This award reflects our Group and project-wide commitment to sustainability, one that stems from our values, is embodied in our practices, and contributes to the Saudi Vision 2030 SDGs. As a Group, we look forward to continuing to set new standards for sustainability across the Kingdom, boosting quality of life for all and enabling healthy and fulfilling lives now and for generations to come,” said Oussama Kabbani.

ROSHN is taking a pioneering role within the region on integrating cutting-edge smart city solutions into its development projects to boost sustainability and enhance quality of life for both residents and visitors, reflecting its commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 goals. ROSHN recently achieved the British Standards Institute (BSI) Kitemark for Smart Cities, becoming the first company in the India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA) region, the third in the private sector globally, and one of the top 20 organisations around the world to achieve this prestigious international standard.

Further demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and green building practices, ROSHN is a member of the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. The UN Global Compact is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles, which includes environmentally friendly business practices, and to act in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the SDGs.

Hosted by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the SGBF brings together industry leaders, government officials and green building experts, providing a platform for discussions and innovations around Saudi Arabia’s green building transformation strategy, and the pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Kingdom’s built environment.

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development. This approach has led ROSHN to become the first PIF-backed giga project to join the UN Global Compact and has earnt ROSHN the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

