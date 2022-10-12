Dubai, UAE: H.E. Helal Al Marri Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, visited the du stand at GITEX Global 2022 (Sheikh Saeed Government Hall 2) to experience du’s innovative showcases. He was welcomed by Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du and other representatives of the company’s senior management.

Under the theme of ‘Powering Governments, Shaping The Emirates Reality’, du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘’ featuring technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality, metaverse, blockchain, NFT and robotics. Its incredible showcase at GITEX 2022 presents solutions that foster a conducive environment for digital growth in line with the UAE government’s innovation roadmap.

