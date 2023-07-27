Dubai: H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), received a delegation from Nakheel, a world-leading developer, at the university's campus in Dubai. The delegation included Jean N. Hanna, Senior Director of Operations at Nakheel, among other officials.

During the meeting held at HBMSU, both parties explored potential avenues of fostering bilateral cooperation, especially in sustainable development, community empowerment, and R&D. The two sides discussed opportunities in providing training and professional programs, developing skills and knowledge tools, and making use of HBMSU’s pioneering expertise, smart platforms, educational resources, and training programs.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar reiterated the HBMSU's commitment to sharing its expertise and strengthening cooperation with leading institutions across diverse sectors. “By leveraging our capabilities, HBMSU aims to empower individuals and contribute to sustainable development in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Our partnership with Nakheel will yield mutual and sustainable success, as we share a common vision and commitment to innovation and knowledge,” he said.

Furthermore, he emphasised the significance of enhancing ties between the academic and private sectors to drive progress and prosperity in the UAE.

