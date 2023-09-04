Doha:- The Translation and Interpreting Institute’s (TII) Translation and Training Center (TTC), part of Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), opened registration for its professional training workshops for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Beginning September 10, 2023, the nine-month courses train participants in essential skills necessary to carry out translation work according to international standards across a variety of specializations, including business, finance, legal, and medicine.

Offered in both Arabic and English, the workshops cover important topics for interpreters, including professional interpreting, revision and quality assurance, and writing to international standards in business Arabic and the sports sector. This year, TTC will also introduce a new workshop - Creative Writing and Creative Translation - that will open another avenue of career development for its students.

“Like every year, we look forward to welcoming professionals determined to expand upon their abilities and skills, and offer training opportunities to engage with their chosen field from a wider perspective. Our workshops at TII’s TTC promote community development and building capacity in Qatar and the region through professional development opportunities to professional translators and interpreters, and professionals constantly working between multiple languages” said Nada Al Mahmeed, Director, TTC, CHSS.

TII’s TTC recently wrapped up another successful season of training for translators in the fields of text translation and interpretation. Between short and long programs, TTC has benefited 224 participants, where some came from other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Sudan, and the United States - indicating the increasing recognition of the pivotal role of translation in today's global landscape, and a statement to HBKU’s TII offerings.

Through its Translation and Interpreting Institute (TII), the CHSS offers postgraduate programs, language programs, professional development workshops, professional translation and interpreting services of the highest standard, and language courses. The College nurtures a diverse body of academically grounded and socially responsible global citizens, whose versatility enables them to take action, navigate the complexities of today’s world, and become tomorrow’s leaders in their local and global societies.

-Ends-

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.