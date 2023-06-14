Doha: The Language Center (LC) at the Translation and Interpreting Institute (TII), part of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has commenced its summer 2023 classes for youth and children.

Language programs in Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, will run until June 24 for children and teenagers between the ages of 5 and 17 years. In keeping with other LC offerings, the courses suit a range of abilities, and can be taken for fun or to support ongoing studies. TII’s highly-qualified and experienced professionals will also rely on up-to-date methodologies and new technologies to calibrate learning experiences to younger audiences. This not only facilitates engaging classroom sessions, but also fascinating insights into the cultures and countries where these languages are spoken.

Speaking on the first day of classes, Dr. Ameena Hussain, Director of the Language Center at TII, said: “Our programs reflect our commitment to future generations to learn foreign languages while immersing themselves in different communities and cultures. Doing so will not only broaden their horizons, but also raise the prospect of future education and career opportunities at home and abroad. Our classes are delivered by high quality educators using the latest methodologies. This is why we’re confident that all our classes fulfill our students’ expectations.”

The Translation and Interpreting Institute (TII) aims to offer world-class education in translation, interpreting, and foreign language, contributing to the growth of the knowledge-based economy as a center of education and research, and a service provider and employer.

Classes will be held at Penrose House in Education City and online. For more information and to enroll, please visit https://www.tii.qa/LC.

