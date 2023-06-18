Doha: The College of Islamic Studies (CIS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on May 18, establishing a framework for collaboration in the design of joint postgraduate degrees as well as executive diplomas.

In a special ceremony, Dr. Recep Şentürk, Dean, CIS, and Rabih El Haddad, Director of the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy at UNITAR, signed the agreement in the presence of officials from both institutions.

“Our collaboration with UNITAR will enable us to deepen the interdisciplinary nature of our academic and research programming by infusing insights from renowned UN experts in a multitude of fields that span the spectrum of international relations. This partnership embodies the College’s innate dedication to dialogue, overcoming borders, and building capacity in Qatar and beyond, which we carry out by actively leveraging local and international exchange and collaborations with distinguished partners in different sectors such as UNITAR,” said Dr. Şentürk.

Mr. El Haddad commented: “UNITAR’s excellent cooperation with the State of Qatar has been ongoing for numerous years, and it now extends far beyond the government level. Our commitment to joining forces with the most esteemed academic institutions at the state and regional level is aptly embodied by the launch of this important partnership, through which we jointly seek to disseminate knowledge, create true excellence, and empower leaders of today and of tomorrow according to the highest international standards.”

Under the agreement, HBKU’s CIS and UNITAR will pursue and develop forms of cooperation, including joint postgraduate degree programs, short courses, and executive diplomas that will cut across the disciplines of diplomacy, international law, security, energy, strategic studies, and leadership among others.

The partnership’s scope enables UN practitioners and HBKU’s CIS faculty to combine their expertise in the design of academic programming, drawing upon their collective expertise to bolster human development in Qatar while promoting interdisciplinary research agendas and injecting new contributions to global Islamic scholarship.

CIS is a result of a visionary approach to Islamic studies and the thought leadership that defines its contributions on the national, regional, and global scales. To learn more about the College and its entire range of programs, please visit https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/cis#sec1

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.