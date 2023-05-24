Doha: – Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Innovation Center and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) recently launched a partnership to deliver the 2nd cycle of the Education City Innovative Entrepreneurship Program.

Held annually, the 18-month program is a long-term initiative that gives entrepreneurial-minded members of the Qatar Foundation community the support they need to commercialize business ideas that address the priority ideas outlined in the Qatar Strategic Development Strategy. Each participant will be offered capacity building training, one-to-one consultations, eligibility to apply for QR100,000 seed funding exclusive to the Program, and mentoring sessions.

Under the partnership, five of the most promising participants will be awarded the opportunity to join QDB’s flagship Lean Startup program – delivered by Qatar Business Incubation Center – enabling them to transform their ideas into innovative startups. The program also gives entrepreneurs access to seasoned mentors and the chance to pitch their ideas to investors.

“The HBKU community is home to talented minds that aspire to affect positive change in their communities. Partnering with QDB enables us to help them find their entrepreneurial spirit and provide them the support necessary to embark on fulfilling careers as entrepreneurs at the head of locally grown businesses,” said Abeer Salman Al Hammadi, HBKU’s Director of Innovation Center and Economic Development.

“Our collaboration with HBKU’s Innovation Center enables us to extend our backing to an increasing number of budding entrepreneurs and SMEs, further advancing our mission of fostering Qatar’s knowledge-based economy and strengthening its position as a regional entrepreneurship hub where aspiring innovators find the necessary support to deliver on their ambitions,” said Dr. Hamad Salem Mejegheer, Executive Director of Advisory and Incubation at QDB.

Through multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities, HBKU prepares future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset to shape novel solutions for positive, global impact. The University inspires a mindset of continuous growth and participation in an environment of lifelong self-development.

-Ends-

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

About Qatar Development Bank (QDB)

Qatar Development Bank (QDB), previously known as Qatar Industrial Development Bank, was established in Qatar in 1997 by Emiri Decree No. 14 as a developmental organization with the primary objective of fueling industrial growth and driving the private sector’s economic diversification. Over two decades of transformation, QDB has reinvented itself to become the main supporting arm for Qatar’s private sector and a powerful catalyst for socio-economic development through three access-based pillars to SME and private-enterprise support: Access to Finance, Access to Markets, and Access to Capability.

The Bank’s whole-journey support system covers various financing schemes and consultation services that include marketing, legal advice, booking, mentoring and development, grants and accreditation, and capacity-building platforms. This has allowed QDB to become the SME’s growth partner from ideation to fruition, meeting their aspirations at every stage in order to compete at the national and global levels, while improving the economic development cycle and bringing the country closer to realizing its national vision for 2030.

Today, the Bank and its subsidiaries are building on Qatar’s rich legacy of socio-economic achievements by taking a brave leap into the future and focusing on the digital transformation of the country’s SME and business ecosystems to usher entrepreneurs and SMEs into the new economy, embrace emerging opportunities, and steadily transform QDB into a digital bank of the future and a lighthouse that leads the way for financial and developmental institutions across the region and beyond. For more information, please visit QDB.qa