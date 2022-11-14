Dubai: Hawkamah, the Institute for Corporate Governance, will lead an interactive session on what institutional investors look for in Board Governance, during its annual conference titled ‘Building Investor Confidence through Governance.’ The virtual and in-person conference, which is set to begin tomorrow at the Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai, welcoming over 300 participants, will focus on the significance of governance, and other key issues namely the impact of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices on investor confidence.

Institutional investors increasingly are seeking investments that demonstrate commitment to adopting ESG principles and reporting on ESG performance, which in turn signals the ability of these companies to manage their risks and generate sustainable long financial returns. Considering this, a panel discussion will be held at the conference to address what institutional investors value in Board Governance. The session will discuss how these investors have significant influence on organizations due to their voting rights in companies, and how they can actively engage in corporate governance to enhance an investee firm’s value.

Hawkamah’s annual conference will draw participants from the region and around the world, including governance practitioners, owners, board members, board secretaries, CEOs, CFOs, and CROs, regulators, thought leaders, scholars, and members of the media. A series of panel discussions will also be held as part of the conference to share expert insights and help businesses achieve their strategic objectives. Additionally, the conference will cover various topics, including the role of regulators and companies in preparing for IPOs in order to attract the right investors, as well as the latest trends in ESG expectations and requirements for companies and their boards worldwide.

Hawkamah is a world-class corporate governance institute, affiliated with Dubai International Financial Centre, working to improve corporate governance practices of governments and companies across the MENA region. The institute supports the development of sound and globally recognised corporate governance frameworks. In addition, Hawkamah supports the development of qualified directors and top executives who can implement corporate governance in their organisations and has partnerships with most of the leading corporate governance institutions on regional and international levels.