Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, a leading healthcare institution in Abu Dhabi, proudly announces its CEO, Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, has been bestowed with the highly prestigious Executives Award by the esteemed Harvard Business Council International Awards. The remarkable accolade exemplifies Dr. Mishal's unparalleled leadership and dedication to upholding exceptional standards in the healthcare domain.

The Harvard Business Council International Awards, globally recognized for their commitment to total quality management and organizational strategies, bestow distinction upon organizations and individuals that epitomize exemplary practices, and surpass customer expectations. This year's momentous ceremony, held on May 29th at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, represents a significant milestone as the first in-person event following the arduous times presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital values the esteemed presence of Dr. Mishal within its distinguished team. Devoted to providing extraordinary rehabilitation and long-term medical care, the hospital boasts state-of-the-art amenities and a team of immensely skilled professionals who administer personalized treatment and employ cutting-edge therapies. With an unwavering focus on patients, the hospital's approach centers around their well-being, ensuring every individual receives the utmost standard of care. Through their transformative efforts, Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital empowers patients, aiding their recovery, fostering independence, and enhancing overall wellness.

The prestigious award bestowed upon Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi by the Harvard Business Council International Awards stands as a testament to his remarkable leadership, visionary insight, and significant contributions to the healthcare industry. Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital extends its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Mishal for this well-deserved recognition and eagerly anticipates continued excellence under his unparalleled guidance.

Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital is a leading healthcare institution in Abu Dhabi, offering a purpose-built facility with state-of-the-art equipment and a multidisciplinary team of specialized doctors, therapists, and experts. The hospital provides a comprehensive range of rehabilitation services, including post-acute rehabilitation, long-term care for adults and pediatrics, and long-term ventilated care with 24-hour ICU and HDU support. With a focus on patient outcomes and regaining independence, Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital is dedicated to delivering high-quality care through the use of cutting-edge bionics and technologies.

For more information about Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital and its services please visit https://srh.ae or call +971 2 698 5555.



As an affiliate of The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital brings world-class rehabilitation services to the heart of Abu Dhabi. The partnership enables the hospital to offer cutting-edge technologies, including advanced bionics and robotics, ensuring patients receive the most innovative and effective treatments available.



Media Contact

Adnan Munawar

Empyre Communications

adnan@empyrecommunications.com