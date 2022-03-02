Qatar: organized by the Qatar Motorcycle Center (Batabit) at Katara Culture village, the show attracted a huge number of visitors who enjoyed the various activations and competitions.

As part of Harley-Davidson Qatar Gold Sponsorship, the leading motorcycle company displayed several new Harley-Davidson models. Ayman Mohamed, the General Manager of Harley-Davidson Qatar, delivered the awards to the winners of the motorbike competition in the Street Fighter category held as part of the expo.

Harley-sponsorship Davidson's to the Batabit Show is in line with the company's national vision and mission of supporting local events, especially those of great interest to the Qatari community. This edition earned regional and worldwide attention due to the increasing number of bikers from the region who competed took part in the various competitions and show which were judged by judges from the United States and Europe who are considered among the top judges in the world.

