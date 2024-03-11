Dubai, UAE: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has conducted assessments using Hamdan Talent Rubric in public schools during the period from January to March 2024 as part of the ‘Discover Talented Students’ programme in collaboration with Emirates Schools Establishment. The assessments were administered to approximately 7,800 students in various emirates of the country so far.

The programme aims to discover gifted students and nurture them according to scientific principles and methodological standards. Hamdan Talent Rubric utilizes a range of sophisticated and standardized scientific instruments, facilitating the enhancement and cultivation of talent discovery aptitudes among educational practitioners. The rubric is one of the leading initiatives launched by the Foundation as part of its efforts to support and provide care for the gifted.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, "The implementation of assessments using Hamdan Talent Rubric in public schools in collaboration with Emirates Schools Establishment marks a significant stride in the endeavor to identify and support gifted students within these institutions. By employing specialized scientific programs, the Foundation endeavors to align with the most current and esteemed international standards and practices in the realm of gifted education."

He explained that the adoption of contemporary scientific standards aims to identify gifted individuals and offer them tailored care and support, aligning with the Foundation's vision and objectives. This approach focuses on nurturing talents, investing in them, and fostering the development of students' capabilities and aptitudes.

Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasized the Foundation's efforts to achieve leadership in discovering gifted students and providing support and care for them according to advanced scientific principles and methodological standards by identifying the type and level of talent to determine the needs of gifted students and provide appropriate educational services and programs for them to prepare them to achieve their future aspirations.

The Secretary-General of Hamdan Foundation affirmed that these institutional efforts contribute to enhancing UAE's position as a leading global hub in the field of talent, creativity, and innovation.

It's noteworthy that Hamdan Talent Rubric is recognized globally as one of the leading Arab rubrics. Crafted by a specialized scientific team from esteemed international universities in Germany and Saudi Arabia, it adheres to the latest scientific theories and top global practices in talent assessment. The Foundation has dedicated efforts to construct and deploy this rubric, along with developing effective mechanisms for conducting high-quality assessments of students exhibiting potential for talent and creativity.