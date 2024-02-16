Dubai, UAE: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences commenced the second phase of the 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model', a global educational initiative developed in collaboration with EFQM Foundation.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, “We are pleased to have accomplished the first phase of the project, which witnessed the participation of six schools in implementing the model, including five schools from the UAE and one school from Kuwait. Additionally, the certified trainer program for 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model' was implemented, resulting in the accreditation of four UAE trainers by Hamdan Foundation and EFQM.”

He added that the training program for the mentioned schools to apply the standards of 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model' has been completed within the specified period. Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasized that the second phase is commencing with the participation of an executive team composed of leading experts in the education sector. He pointed out that the efforts and initiatives undertaken by Hamdan Foundation to enhance the quality and efficiency of education through the implementation of 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model' aim to improve educational outcomes at the national level and at the level of schools worldwide. This program reflects an enlightened vision to support the performance of schools and educational institutions through the global tools and standards it offers to ensure the enhancement of education quality at all levels. Furthermore, it adopts an advanced approach based on long-term cooperation with various partners and stakeholders.

The Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Foundation also mentioned that the second phase includes evaluation processes and field visits conducted by both international and local assessors to assess and measure the performance of all schools, determining their levels according to the criteria and parameters specified in the model. The team will commence its tasks by reviewing nomination files through the AssessBase platform belonging to the EFQM Foundation, followed by introductory sessions and field visits lasting four days. The team will conclude its work by preparing a detailed report for each school, outlining strengths and improvement opportunities. It is expected that the evaluation phase will be completed by February 2024.

Russell Longmuir, CEO at EFQM, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences in implementing 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model' in its second edition. This model represents a globally recognized framework that supports educational institutions in managing transformation and improving performance. Recognizing the importance of the education sector and its significant impact on society and economic development, this distinguished educational model has been developed to meet the needs of this sector and enhance the quality of education. We hope to strengthen our partnership with Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences in implementing the 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model' to achieve sustainable excellence and support the journey of education locally, regionally, and globally.”

'Hamdan EFQM Education Model' represents an innovative tool aimed at enhancing the quality of education and educational outcomes in both national and international schools. This is achieved through the adoption and application of the standards and parameters included in the model, which have been designed by an international team of specialists according to the best international practices.