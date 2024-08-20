Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the launch of the Support Program for participants in the Foundation's educational awards. This initiative is part of the Foundation's ongoing efforts to empower qualified individuals who have previously participated in these awards, helping them to meet excellence standards and encouraging them to take part in the current cycle through specialized training workshops aimed at enhancing their chances of success.

In this context, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, expressed his pleasure in launching this enhanced program, reflecting the Foundation's commitment to supporting excellence and improving the quality of education. His Excellency stated, “Through this program, we aim to provide participants with the necessary support and equip them with the tools and skills needed to achieve the best outcomes. Our goal is to enhance their academic and practical capabilities by offering advanced training opportunities and additional support that encourages them to continue striving for excellence. We believe that providing a dedicated training environment and detailed feedback to each participant significantly contributes to improving their performance and increasing their chances of winning the awards. We also recognize the importance of supporting outstanding individuals and are constantly working towards achieving excellence and innovation in various fields of education, in alignment with the wise leadership's vision and strategic plans to support efforts aimed at developing a flexible educational system that meets the future's demands.”

The program includes workshops designed to improve participants' skills, with nominations for these workshops being made through direct communication with the participants. These workshops ensure that detailed feedback is provided to each participant, helping them to enhance their performance. The program also involves monitoring participants' progress and responding to their inquiries until the final submission date, ensuring they receive maximum benefit and are guided towards success.