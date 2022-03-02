Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAE Inventors Association (UAEIA), in the presence of Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, and H.E. Ahmed Abdullah Mohammed Majan, Chairman of UAEIA’s Board of Directors, to develop cooperation in areas of mutual interests and benefit.

The MoU reflects HBMSU’s vision to build and apply knowledge through innovations, new advancements, and the ambition to provide innovative lifelong learning opportunities and experiences through intellectual stimulation. The initiative also falls in line with HBMSU’s efforts to become an academic institution that specialises in providing comprehensive management programs through smart education in the Arab and Middle Eastern countries. This is aligned with the rapid development of various knowledge and scientific research sectors in the UAE.

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said: “HBMSU complies with methodologies and strategies derived from a culture of innovation and supports innovators within the country based on the principles of smart learning. The university aims to enhance its training programs in conjunction with the UAEIA, to advance inventor technologies, develop skills, and strengthen national capabilities. Additionally, the step aligns with the vision of our wise leadership, which values the potential of youth and recognises them as the country's most precious and strongest resources for the UAE’s future.”

“The university is constantly striving to strengthen its ties with all national and international organisations, and regional bodies in order to adopt scientific and practical solutions that serve the society. We aim to support the scientific ambitions of inventors and innovators on the ground, and raise them to a level of excellence, as part of the UAE 2071's mission to enhance science and technology education, establish positive educational values, and develop mechanisms for discovering the unique capabilities of scholars,”, he added.

The MoU also aims to foster cooperation, communication, and coordination between HBMSU and UAEIA, thus serving public interests by supporting and developing the scientific research capabilities of both entities. This is further driven by supporting and sponsoring the university's series of community-based research seminars, leveraging the expertise of both parties to advance development initiatives, exchanging knowledge and information at all levels, achieving the common goals of both parties, and cooperating on joint studies and research on innovation, artificial intelligence, and other advanced sciences.

HBMSU is committed to shaping the future of education based on modern strategies and tools that utilise state-of-the-art innovative technologies and leverage the transformation of the knowledge economy. The university aims to make a significant shift in education that goes beyond the systems of traditional universities. It is based on several pillars such as smart education, continuous learning, re-engineering of education, and overall quality.

UAEIA, based in Dubai, was founded in 2019 and is one of the UAE's main centres for invention, innovation, artificial intelligence, and scientific research to promote knowledge and evolution, while preserving the rights and international representation of innovators.

