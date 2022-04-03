Dubai, UAE - The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) hosted a series of events in March to celebrate ‘Reading Month 2022,’ under the theme ‘UAE Reads,’ which is an annual nationwide event, aimed at fostering the culture of reading among future generations to equip them with the knowledge required to further boost the UAE’s development process.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said: “The UAE Reading Month aims to enable and enhance the soft skills of future generations, in line with our wise leadership’s vision of investing in the youth of the UAE. As a leading academic institution in e-learning in the Arab region, the university has been eager to invest in this national event and has launched several events and initiatives throughout the month, that contribute to the dissemination and consolidation of intellectual, knowledge, and literary cultures, with the goal of achieving progress for individuals, institutions, and the society.”

His Excellency further commended the efforts of all participants, including the younger generations, scholars, and members of the association, emphasizing how the events and workshops witnessed wide participation and interactions. The initiative contributes to the enrichment and promotion of the cultural and knowledge environment and is in line with the important roles played by all national institutions in the country with a view to solidify the UAE’s position as the capital of culture and knowledge in the world.

The events included an online workshop on March 3, titled “Writing Well: How to Write Your Essay or Paper” held by Dr. Meera Al Marri, Assistant Professor, Chair of Collaborative Research at HBMSU. The workshop focused on effective methods for writing articles and research papers, as well as understanding well-written strategies. On March 9, the university's Smart Book Club launched the ‘Reading Knights Competition 2022,’ aimed at promoting creative, scientific, and literary writing, as well as the ‘Let's Read’ competition on March 18, which brought together all members of the university's managing bodies, departments, and staff to promote reading and exchange of ideas and cultures.

On March 24, HBMSU organized a panel discussion titled ‘Literary Writing,’ which featured Saeed Abdullah Al Khoury, self-development writer and author, social media activist, and influencer, followed by Abdulrahman Al Raeisi, a member of the Roads and Transportation Authority Youth Council, Dubai, and Writer at Al-Bayan, who participated virtually. In addition, a workshop titled ‘Group Work: Strategies for Success’ was held by Dr. Shaima Al Harmoodi, Assistant Professor at HBMSU, as well as a campaign launched by the University's Smart Book Club to distribute books among the university staff.

The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University offers unique opportunities for lifelong learning, based on modern strategies and tools founded upon the latest innovative technologies for the age of the knowledge economy. The university aspires to create a qualitative shift in regional education, setting goals that go beyond the conventional objectives of universities, and are based on smart education, lifelong learning, educational restructuring, and overall quality.

