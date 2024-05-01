Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) hosted a ceremony to commemorate the remarkable achievements of the valedictorians enrolled in both undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the fall semester of the academic year of 2023.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Prof. Nabil Baydoun, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at HBMSU, along with the faculty members and administrative staff of the University, as well as families and parents of the learners.

During his speech, Prof. Nabil Baydoun lauded the relentless efforts of the valedictorians for their excellent academic accomplishments and encouraged them to continue working hard to rise to greater heights in the future. Furthermore, Prof. Baydoun highlighted HBMSU’s commitment to following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the University, in offering superior educational services and establishing a supportive learning environment that encourages learner empowerment, intellectual growth, innovation, and research skills.

Prof. Nabil Baydoun further presented certificates of distinction to the valedictorians during the ceremony. These certificates were awarded by the respective schools in recognition of their exceptional academic performance, remarkable academic abilities, outstanding scholastic achievements, and an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.70 or above. A total of 69 learners were on the list, with 25 of them enrolled in the postgraduate program and 44 in the undergraduate program.

Additionally, Prof. Nabil Baydoun emphasised the University’s steadfast dedication to developing an innovative and interdisciplinary educational environment that envisions a group of highly qualified professionals, who can advance the country’s developmental journey and continue to build on its achievements. This is achieved by investing in individuals and enhancing their abilities, supporting continuous learning, and harnessing the power of technology to improve education.

The latest honour is regarded as one of the greatest accolades presented by the University to its exceptional learners. It represents the institution’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and raising the bar for higher education, while also implementing best practices to prepare the next generation with new-age skills.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com