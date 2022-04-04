Dubai, UAE - Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) held its top management meetings with learners for the spring of 2022. His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, headed the meeting, which was attended by members of the senior management team and a large number of students from various academic programs. The meeting, which was organized by University Registrar Office, was followed by a series of separate conferences that were held in the presence of faculty members and administrative staff. Each of these meetings was dedicated to a specific group of students, pursuing bachelor’s and master's degrees, PhD, Diploma, and other professional development programs in the university.

His Excellency emphasized on the importance of holding these meetings as they provide a forum for the top management, students, academics, university officials, and educational and administrative cadres, to exchange ideas, discuss the latest developments in the university’s educational system, and facilitate the exchange of proposals and opinions.

Dr. Al Awar said: “These meetings are a part of our commitment to enhance engagement among the younger generations in developing innovative scientific academic visions, that keep pace with the exceptional requirements of the current age. The conferences also enable them to actively design their future and enter the global competition with efficiency and distinction, inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Supreme President of the University. This also paves the way for young cadres to participate effectively by presenting their expectations for the future of education at the university, as well as providing them with the expertise and skills that qualify them to play a greater role in shaping the UAE’s future and securing the foundations of its development process.”

HBMSU’s top management meeting is held once a semester and consists of extensive and multi-faceted discussions between students and the university’s senior management team. The meeting aims to discuss ideas, proposals, and answer queries related to the knowledge journey at the university to strengthen ties between the administration and students and explore ways to provide a more distinguished and integrated learning experience.

-Ends-

For more information:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com