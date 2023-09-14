Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has won the “Best Airport in the Middle East” award at the 2023 Business Traveller Awards, organized by the publishers of Business Traveller magazine. The award ceremony took place at London’s Royal Garden hotel on Wednesday 13 September. Doha’s airport has also been recognized at the second-best airport in the world.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “We are honored to receive the prestigious award for 'Best Airport in the Middle East' from Business Traveller. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class services and underscores our unwavering dedication to offer our passengers an unforgettable travel experience. We take immense pride in our role as the ultimate gateway to Qatar and the Middle East – as we look forward to further enhancing our position as the favored travel destination.”

The Business Traveller Awards has been one of the most prominent in the travel and hospitality industry for over 30 years, and the winners are voted by Business Traveller readers. The awards ceremony was attended by over 200 industry titans to celebrate the achievements in the aviation and hospitality industries.

Hamad International Airport has been consistently ranked among the best in the world due to its passenger-first approach, ensuring operational excellence through digitized services and passenger autonomy. The airport utilizes advanced airport systems and continues to optimize airport operations by integrating smart solutions and strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

The airport has been designed as a diverse lifestyle destination with exquisite fine dining options, art collections, luxurious shopping options, entertainment and relaxation facilities with over 180 world-class retail and dining options curated by the award-winning Qatar Duty Free, many of them being world firsts and exclusives.

Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

