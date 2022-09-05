Manama: “Hallmark”, the internationally renowned brand for gifts and greeting cards, has recently announced the opening of its latest branch in Al Liwan, one of Seef Properties’ leading projects in Hamala in the Northern Governorate.

The opening of Hallmark at Al Liwan marks the brand’s third branch opening in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which also encompasses of “Toys Store”, offering visitors and residents of Al Liwan a versatile range of greeting cards for any occasion round the year, toys, dolls, souvenirs, paper wrap and more.

Founded in 1910, Hallmark is a brand that is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others by creating emotional connections amongst them. Through a variety of colourful and thoughtfully crafted cards, people can express care for loved ones, friends and colleagues no matter the season or the occasion, as it is suitable for all occasions. The store also offers dolls, toys and candy for children, making it a store that covers all ages.

On occasion of the opening, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties, commented: "We are happy to announce the opening of a new Hallmark branch in Al Liwan, as it is another success for us that reiterates the distinguished state of Al Liwan as an ideal shopping and entertainment destination in the Kingdom, given the unique experience it offers to its visitors, who include citizens, residents and tourists.”

He added: “Within a short period following its inauguration, Al Liwan is proving to be a promising destination in the world of shopping and entertainment, as it is attractively situated while offering a new style of shopping experience and family entertainment which draws customers from all segments of the Bahraini society, and visitors from GCC countries as well as tourists. We are confident that Al Liwan will continue to attract more visitors and host more prominent local, regional and international brands in the future.”

It is worth noting that Seef Properties established Al Liwan project to provide a unique experience to visitors through a contemporary style and vision, reflected through its special design, wonderful features, and the presence of 136 stores and restaurants carefully selected to meet the needs and aspirations of every visitor. Al Liwan also recently witnessed the inauguration of ‘Yabeela’ entertainment centre; the largest of its kind in the Kingdom, in addition to cinema theatres and a distinguished group of restaurants, cafés, retail outlets and other facilities.