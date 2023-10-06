Dubai, UAE - Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, announces the promotion of Khalid Saeed as the new General Manager. The well-deserved transition from the position of a Hotel Manager reflects his remarkable dedication and outstanding leadership within the organization. In his new role, Saeed will spearhead the entire team, overseeing various crucial aspects including hotel management, operations efficiency, optimizing productivity, implementing innovative changes, improving policies and processes, elevating guest and associate satisfaction, fostering the Marriott ethos and many more.

An industry veteran with over two decades of notable background in hospitality, he has risen through the ranks with increasing responsibilities and challenging new assignments. Saeed joined the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection in 2022 as the Hotel Manager and witnessed elevation within a year. Before he served as the General Manager with Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club, Dubailand from the year 2020 to 2021, Saeed was associated with Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection for six flourishing years responsible for all aspects of hotel’s operations and led the team to a highly positive conversion of the property to be a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotels in February 2015. During his tenure as a Hotel Manager, Saeed’s passion for Habtoor’s purpose-driven mission has been a driving force behind many of his accomplishments. His mission included creating opportunities for expansion and growth by developing new business relationships, providing guidance and feedback to strengthen the knowledge and skills of team members, maintaining project timelines, ensuring that departments or units deliver high-quality offerings to clients and more.

“I am truly honoured and thrilled to take on this new role at the renowned Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, one of the leading premier resorts in Dubai’s hospitality landscape.” expressed Khalid Saeed, General Manager. “It has been an incredible journey with the team and together, we will continue to exceed guest expectations, introduce innovative offerings, and exemplify the seamless fusion for distinctive hospitality, setting new standards in the industry.”

Prior to joining the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Saeed worked with several renowned hospitality brands, including Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Habtoor Hospitality, Metropolitan Hotel Dubai and also Metropolitan Palace Hotel, as formerly known. He achieved various accolades and awards, such as the Chairman’s Award winner and Service Ambassador Award in 2009 at Habtoor Group, and Best Head of Department in 2010 at Habtoor Hospitality.