Dubai: Haber, an India based AI start-up, steps into the MENA market with industry-transforming AI technology. It provides solutions that automate tedious manual processes such as sample collection, measurement, analysis and intervention at factories.

With the economy booming and pacing up, AI is being introduced more into industries to achieve maximum efficiency. The process manufacturing industry has been no exception to this. There is a growing demand for reducing cumbersome and error-prone manual processes. Haber's AI-based plug and play solution perfectly serves the needs of the industry and ensures maximum output. It reduces time waste and errors that may arise due to manual testing and dosing. It has built a first of its kind solution which automates the entire cycle from data collection, analysis and up to intervention.

After having been tried, tested, and proven in the Indian markets, Haber is now entering the MENA region, which is a very promising market, estimated to be valued at $2 billion across industries. The AI solutions will ensure that the industries are at their most efficient as well as sustainable by reducing both water consumption and carbon footprint. Ensuring overall equipment efficiency has been the key behind Haber’s success. Since 2017, Haber has helped the industry save fifty billion litres of water and eliminate half a million tons of carbon emissions.

"MENA being one of the fastest-growing economies and the fact that it’s on the lookout for technology to transform the industry has made it the best location for Haber’s next step" mentions Vipin Raghavan, CEO of Haber, "The excellent talent pool in this region would further help us in setting up our own manufacturing unit and data science teams here to expedite our services."

Haber's entry into the region would thus not only support the industry but also create job opportunities for talent from various fields like engineering, data science and management. The expansion would further be supported by trade agreements between India and countries like UAE, which signed the free trade agreement late last week.

Haber plans to invest up to $5 million in the coming year to support its expansion. The investment would mostly be focused on hiring new talent in UAE and setting up a factory which would be critical to manufacturing the hardware of eLIXA.

Haber has recently launched their SaaS product, Kaiznn. It is an intelligent software, aimed at improving the speed of operations, reducing losses and maximising order fulfilment. They also recently launched version 4.0 of the flagship product, eLIXA. The latest version is a secure system that is 100% resilient to cyber-attacks, ensuring complete security of the data which drives action. It also has better ergonomics and 30% lower volume.



Haber has raised $27 million to date through three rounds of funding and is backed by Accel, Elevation Capital, Ascent Capital, Beenext, Temasek Partner Mukul Chawla and the founders of Grey Orange.

Haber envisions building a strong team, clientele base and deploying over 200 eLIXAs in this region in the next 2 years. Haber’s expansion is the perfect example of how delivering value to the customer can make a business grow across geographical boundaries.