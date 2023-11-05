Doha – Qatar: Continuing its commitment to making sustainability a priority, GWC has unveiled its commitment through a strategic partnership for the 8th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW), hosted by the Earthna Centre and scheduled to run from 4 to 11 November 2023. QSW serves as a unique platform to promote the State of Qatar’s National Vision and to showcase the progress that the State has achieved in the area of sustainability.

The week also fosters community engagement with relevant stakeholders in support of this vision. As part of this week, GWC will hosting the third edition of GWC Forum which will take place on 8-9 November 2023. The company will host a number of activities including beach clean-ups and collaborative planting and landscape design projects with students from different schools at EXPO Doha 2023's family zone.

"We take great pride in leading the industry in delivering sustainable logistics and supply chain solutions to our diverse customer base. Environmental protection is a paramount concern, and at GWC, we view sustainability as a way of life, embedded at the core of our operations." Remarked Jawaher Al-Khuzaei, Chief Marketing Officer at GWC.

Our association with the Qatar Sustainability Week goes back a long way and we have been champions of promoting sustainability leading to cost-savings for our clients. In fact, even at Expo 2023 we will be providing sustainable logistics solutions, thus continuing our quest to promote both economic and environmental sustainability.” Added Al-Khuzaei.

Shireen Obeidat, Head of Partnerships and Outreach at Earthna Centre commented: “Qatar Sustainability Week facilitates collaboration and knowledge-sharing among various partners and sectors, which contributes towards the achievement of the Qatar National Vision 2030’s sustainable development goals.”

GWC was recently recognised among the top 10 in Forbes ‘Top 100 Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders’ in the logistics and transport category, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to sustainability. Through its various initiatives, such as the paperless processes, vehicle route optimization, reduce-reuse-recycle initiatives, energy conservation (including natural and energy-saving lighting initiatives), and resource consumption optimization, GWC has showcased time and time again that it firmly believes in translating words into actions.

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Our Social Media handle is @gwclogistics

Get in touch: For media related inquiries, please contact us

email at media@gwclogistics.com