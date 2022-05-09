Doha – Qatar: GWC (Q.P.S.C.), Qatar’s leading logistics provider, was recognised for its persistent and pioneering work towards safeguarding the health and safety of its employees, at the Occupational Safety and Health Conference, with the theme “Occupational Safety and Health - Commitments and Responsibilities”.

The Award was received by Nawaf Al-Emadi, Executive Director, GWC, who stated that, “GWC is committed towards ensuring the protection of workers’ health and preventing accidents, injuries and illnesses arising out of, or occurring due to work, by eliminating or minimising the causes of hazards inherent in the working environment. Through our various initiatives we diligently and regularly ensure that the health and safety of our employees remains our top priority.”

This Conference was held as part of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, which falls on April 28 annually and was organised by the Ministry of Labour (MoL), in cooperation with the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the International Federation of Building and Wood Workers (BWI).

As part of this conference, top performing distinguished companies in the field of occupational health and safety were recognised for their efforts with regard to educating workers at all levels about the standards and requirements for occupational safety and health, in addition to their continuous keenness to apply the best standards to maintain health and safety.

“GWC is honoured to receive this recognition which is well deserved as we give utmost priority to the safety and health of our employees. Whether it is preparing and organising periodic emergency drills, training employees by promoting a HSE culture or conducting safety inspections, we ensure that all measures possible are taken to empower, educate and protect our employees, and contractors working with GWC,” remarked Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC.

He further added that GWC recently celebrated the World Safety Day at its facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City (RLIC) and Logistics Village Qatar (LVQ). The celebration was communicated via safety awareness video, poster drawing competition, and much more.

GWC Hazmat (oil and gas solutions) recently achieved four years of no “Lost Time Injury (LTI)” with one of its customers in Ras Laffan Industrial City (RLIC), a major feat in GWC’s impressive track record of HSE achievements. The Company also issued over 894 work permits without any incident in 2021.

Last December, GWC was also recognised among the top 10 logistics companies in the MENA region by Forbes Middle East, reaffirming its monumental growth since establishment in 2004 to becoming Qatar’s largest logistics provider and one of the fastest growing companies in the region.

As the first Regional Supporter and Official Logistics Provider of FIFA World cup Qatar 2022™, GWC has been doing due diligence in ensuring that their processes and systems are of the highest standard to safeguard the health of its workers. The Company has recently launched a multiplatform global campaign showcasing GWC’s unique role in providing intricate planning and robust infrastructure for logistics spanning various sectors including cold chain, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, fine art and mega events such as the FIFA World CupTM.

About GWC

Established in 2004, GWC has become the leader in logistics and supply chain solutions in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. The company offers best in class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. The company provides these services, utilizing a global freight network of more than 600 offices and a solid logistics infrastructure spanning over 3.8 million square metres. GWC is the first regional supporter and official logistics provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

