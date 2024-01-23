Doha, Qatar :

Gulf Warehousing Company (Q.P.S.C) – one of the fastest-growing companies in the MENA region – has announced its end-of-year financial results. The company achieved net profits of QAR 215 million for the year ended 2023, and Total Revenues of QAR 1.5 billion. The total operating profit reached 323 million with an Asset base of 5.2 billion. EPS for the year ending 2023 recorded was QAR 0.367.

GWC Chairman, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassem Bin Jaber Al Thani, said: “GWC’s performance is testament to our strategic initiatives, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to excellence. GWC Group is embarking on an ambitious journey, exploring new markets, and diversifying its services. These strategic moves are reinforcing Qatar’s position as a regional and global logistics and reexport hub, setting the stage for continued growth and innovation.”

2023 was packed with key milestones for GWC, including the launch of GWC Energy, launch of phase-2 of Al Wukair Logistics Park, the 3rd annual GWC Forum, and recognition for being a leader in sustainability from Forbes, in addition to providing the logistics mandate for EXPO Doha 2023.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, said: “Over 20 years of industry leadership, the GWC team has proven that commitment and diligence are the cornerstones of logistics excellence.”

Menon added: “Looking ahead, GWC remains poised for continued success and growth. The company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability will continue to drive its endeavours and contribute to the broader success of region's logistics sector.”

-Ends-

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

For media related inquiries, please contact us at by email at media@gwclogistics.com