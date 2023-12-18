Sharjah, UAE: Peter Richards, Group CEO of Gulftainer recently received a prestigious award by CEO Today USA Awards 2023 for his remarkable achievements in the maritime industry and for his successful leadership of the company that he led to take great strides towards enhancing its industry position as a leading regional ports and terminals operator, and tailored supply chain and logistics solutions provider.

“Gulftainer remains focused on meeting the evolving needs of our global customers and tailoring our services to provide the most efficient and cost-effective solutions,” said Peter Richards. “As we expand, we acknowledge the dynamic nature of the supply chain and logistics landscape, therefore, we prioritise flexibility and adaptability in our operations and planning, enabling us to respond effectively to shifts in demand.”

Gulftainer's unique standing as the first and only Middle Eastern company to operate and manage ports within the United States marks a significant milestone for the UAE’s maritime industry. Almost a decade after, USA market continues to be a crucial part of Gulftainer’s growth strategy with a firm commitment to achieving high productivity, further expanding on terminal infrastructure, increasing capacity and enhancing efficiency to meet the expected surge in imports and exports in the USA and beyond.

He concluded: “Being honoured with the CEO Today USA Awards reflects the collaborative efforts of the entire team at Gulftainer, who is committed to delivering unparalleled terminals management and logistics services. I take immense pride in our achievements to thank our customers and partners for their continued trust and confidence. We remain dedicated to building on our successes and fostering innovation, as customer-centricity is the foundation of what we do every day.”

About Gulftainer

Gulftainer is a leading operator of regional ports and terminals and a customised supply chain and logistics solutions provider, based in Sharjah – UAE. Since its inception, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal.

Over the past 50 years, it has taken great strides in expanding on its tailor-made trade solutions to customers by keeping them at the heart of its business and became a trusted supply chain enabler in niche markets.

Today, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals in the UAE (Sharjah Container Terminal and Khorfakkan Container Terminal), KSA (Jubail Commercial Port and Jubail Industrial Port), Iraq (Iraq Container Terminal and Umm Qasr Logistics Centre) and USA (Canaveral Cargo Terminal), along with freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiaries, Momentum Logistics and Avalon Transport.

