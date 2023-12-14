Sharjah, UAE: Gulftainer, a leading operator of regional ports and terminals, and a customised supply chain and logistics solutions provider, has won the prestigious Gold Medal Health and Safety Award from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents Award (RoSPA) for a sixth successive year.

The accolade highlights Gulftainer UAE Terminals’ outstanding performance in QHSE management system and operational processes throughout 2022.

Commenting on the award, Jonathan Grace, Managing Director – UAE Terminals at Gulftainer, said: “This recognition underscores our continuous commitment to prioritising the safety and well-being of our outstanding team at Gulftainer’s UAE Terminals, emphasising our dedication to ensuring that each team member returns home safely at the end of every workday.”

“A robust culture of safety has been developed in Gulftainer over years and it is a testament to the continuous efforts being put to protecting our people from the risk of injury and ill health at work,” he added.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “Accidents at work and work-related ill health don’t just have huge financial implications or cause significant disruption – they significantly impact an individual’s quality of life. That’s why good safety performance deserves to be recognised and rewarded. We are thrilled that Gulftainer has won a RoSPA Award and would like to congratulate them on showing an unwavering commitment to keeping their employees and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, the UK's largest occupational health and safety awards programme, has recognised Gulftainer for its continuous commitment to preventing accidents and enhancing overall health and safety management systems at work.

About Gulftainer

Gulftainer is a leading operator of regional ports and terminals, and a customised supply chain and logistics solutions provider, based in Sharjah – UAE. Since its inception, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal.

Over the past 50 years, it has taken great strides in expanding on its tailored trade solutions to customers by keeping them at the heart of its business and became a trusted supply chain enabler in niche markets.

Today, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals in the UAE (Sharjah Container Terminal and Khorfakkan Container Terminal), KSA (Jubail Commercial Port and Jubail Industrial Port), Iraq (Iraq Container Terminal and Umm Qasr Logistics Centre) and USA (Canaveral Cargo Terminal), along with freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiaries, Momentum Logistics and Avalon Transport.