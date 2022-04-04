Dubai, UAE: Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC (“GulfNav”), the only maritime and shipping company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, signed an agreement with one of the leading Natural Gas Companies in the Middle East. The 3-month agreement aims to provide complete logistic, transportation and marine services for one of the gas field projects located in Sharjah.

Under the terms of agreement, GulfNav will supply an Emergency Response & Rescue Vessel and an Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessel for the entire duration of the project. Furthermore, GulfNav will provide marine and port services, close coordination with the port authority for vessel registration and berthing plan and logistic solutions. It also undertakes port and custom clearances from vendor base to the Hamriyah Free Zone and vice versa as well as immigration clearance process such as vessel registration, crew change, and visa arrangements.

Gulf Navigation has a strong presence in the U.A.E., serving all terminals and commercial ports and handling all types of vessel and cargo with branch offices at Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah & Khorfakkan.

Gulf Navigation Holding:

Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC (“GNH”) is a fully integrated and synergized organization with a multifunctional business. It is the only maritime and shipping company listed in the Dubai Financial Market since February 2007 under the symbol “GULFNAV”. The company is headquartered in Dubai, with branch offices inside the port of Fujairah, Khorfakkan, Abu Dhabi and an overseas office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has a fleet of chemical tankers, livestock transport vessels, operation support vessels, marine services, and ship repair operations. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company accredited by Bureau Veritas, GNH is committed to adhering to the requirements of the international management code for the safe operations of vessels, pollution prevention and environmental control, including compliance with all the applicable international laws, regulations and requirements. GNH constantly works to upgrade its operations and provide high-quality services to local and international markets. This opens new opportunities to improve GHN’s services to existing customers while attracting new customers.

