GMS, a leading provider of advanced self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels serving the offshore oil, gas and renewables industries, is pleased to announce its Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 (H1 2023).

Overview

H1 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Net leverage ratio on June 30, 2023 at 3.75:1 (31 December 2022: 4.42:1).

The company achieved revenue of US$ 74.3 million for the first half of 2023, reflecting an increase of 12% compared to the same period last year (H1 2022: US$ 66.4 million). The increase in revenue is driven by: An increased utilisation for H1 2023 to 93% (H1 2022: 89%) with notable improvements in K-Class vessels at 95% (H1 2022: 85%). An increased H1 2023 average day rates to $30.3k (H1 2022: US$ 27.2k) driven mainly by our E-Class vessels.

Gross profit margin improved to 47% (H1 2022: 41%) as cost of sales and G&A remained relatively flat.

H1 2023 EBITDA increased 19% to US$ 44.3 million (H1 2022: US$ 37.3 million) driven by the increase in revenue.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2023 amounted to US$ 8.7 million, reflecting a reduction of 34% year-on-year, (H1 2022 US$ 13.1 million), as increase in financing costs of US$ 10.9 million more than offset the results obtained from operations.

Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS): The Basic earnings per share for the period stood at US$ 0.82, as compared to US$ 1.29 in the first half of 2022.

Net debt1 lowered by US$ 21.5 million to US$ 294.3 million (31 December 2022: US$ 315.8 million) as the Group continues its focus on deleveraging.

1 This represents an Adjusted Performance Measure (APM) as defined in the Glossary which is included in Note 23 to the interim consolidated Financial Statements.

2 This represents an Adjusted Performance Measure (APM) as defined in the Glossary.

Outlook:

EBITDA guidance for 2023 is projected to be in the range of US$ 77 - 85 million, being USD 2.0 million higher on both the lower and the higher ends of the previous estimate, supported by an improved forecasted utilisation for H2.

Demand in the market remains strong due to a combination of high market activity and limited vessel availability. As such, The Group anticipates utilisation levels to improve in the second half of 2023.

Secured backlog was US$ 301.4 million on 30 June 2023 (30 June 2022: US$ 163.3 million), which reflects the additional contract awards announced over the last 12 months.

Contract awards announced in H1 2023 have a combined total charter period of 2.4 years (H1 2022: 2.6 years), the Group is currently working on new potential contracts to improve the backlog.

Mansour Al Alami, Executive Chairman, GMS said:

"We are pleased to forecast an increased EBITDA guidance for the current year, driven by robust utilization, enhanced rates and a solid performance in the first half of the year. It is worth noting that these positive prospects coexist with the risks we face daily, being operational challenges, inflationary pressures, and the burden of debt service charges, all of which are being monitored closely. The Group reiterates its commitment to continue its deleveraging journey.”

Alex Aclimandos

Chief Financial Officer

Gulf Marine Services PLC