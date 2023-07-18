Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a renowned provider of self-propelled and self-elevating support vessels for the offshore oil, gas, and renewables sectors, is delighted to announce that PIK has stopped to accrue as of the second quarter, as a result of net leverage dropping below 4:1.
This means that moving forward, the cost of funds will decrease by 340 bps.
Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman, expressed his enthusiasm for reaching this milestone, stating:
" We are delighted to make this announcement that confirms that our continuous commitment to deleverage is successful in moving value from lenders to shareholders. Reaching this milestone will enable us to better face all other challenges while continuing our deleveraging journey.”
Gulf Marine Services PLC - decrease in financing charges
The cost of funds will decrease by 340 bps
