The Lucan, Autograph Collection Residences marks the inaugural collaboration of premium hospitality with a luxurious residential development in Chelsea, one of London’s most prestigious addresses

‘The Lucan’ is the first standalone Autograph Collection branded residences in the world. Once open, Marriott International will manage the operations of the residences

This is GII’s first property development project with a global hospitality provider and its second residential investment in the UK

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), the leading Shariah compliant global investment company, with assets under management in the sectors of real estate, private equity and venture capital with over $ 3 billion of asset under management, has announced a new venture with Marriott International, Inc. The unique collaboration will see GII’s luxurious The Lucan, Autograph Collection Residences (‘The Lucan’) development in London’s prime Chelsea district, managed by the prestigious Marriott International Group in line with its Autograph Collection brand.

Situated off Sloane Avenue in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, at the meeting point of art and culture with tradition and innovation, ‘The Lucan’ represents a bespoke addition to Chelsea’s timeless style and sophistication. The 31 individually designed residences combine an iconic London location and its abundant green spaces with peerless in-house concierge services, to deliver a luxurious lifestyle individualised for each resident.

This pioneering collaboration reflects the growing desire for high-end residential properties, borrowing from the hospitality sector’s advanced customer experience model in the UK and other leading destinations. It represents another significant milestone for GII, as it establishes a foothold in the Prime Central London market, after its first branded residential scheme in March 2022 - the ELIE SAAB Residences at Hyde Park. It is also another first for both brands – GII’s first real estate development collaboration with a global hospitality brand, and Marriott International’s first standalone Autograph Collection Residences property in the world, which will debut in London.

The seven-floor property is projected for completion in 2024, with a show home available before then. The collection of 31 distinctive residences will exhibit architecture influenced by the culture and character of Chelsea, with unique stylish finishes emblematic of Autograph Collection Hotels.

In a joint statement, Mohammed Alhassan and Pankaj Gupta, Co-CEOs of GII, commented, “’The Lucan’ represents a pivotal project for GII, marking our first foray as both investor and developer. Our intention is to deliver a boutique development that not only offers an exceptional quality of life, but one that matches the highest international standards for luxury lifestyle real estate. It is truly an honour to work with Marriott International, whose reputation for operational excellence and legendary service will bring world-class standards to discerning residents of ‘The Lucan’ and validate the iconic real estate proposition that GII originally identified in one of London’s most prominent and sought-after neighbourhoods.”

Shreen Gupta, CEO of GRID Properties, said, “The UK has seen a blending of the high-end residential and hotel sector for some time now - with prime residential schemes understanding the value of amenity and concierge-style services. We are becoming known in the UK market for our quality and unique residential offers after our success at ELIE SAAB Residences at Hyde Park. This collaboration further cements our ability to collaborate effectively with prestigious global brands to offer HNW customers the luxurious and quality central London homes. We believe that this will be the start of a myriad of similar ventures across the capital and beyond, as developers and homeowners alike recognise the need for sublime residential property and convenient hospitality to be aligned more formally.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development - EMEA, Marriott International said: “We are thrilled to announce ‘The Lucan’ as our first standalone Autograph Collection Residences globally and equally delighted to be working with GII on one of their flagship assets in Europe. This agreement is a testament to the confidence that GII has in Marriott International and we are excited to play a meaningful role in GII’s vision for ‘The Lucan’. Through this collaboration, we look forward to delivering an exclusive lifestyle that is distinctive and unmatched in London.”

‘The Lucan’ will be designed by the international award-winning architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF), complete with rich amenities and a refined atmosphere that are signature hallmarks of the Autograph Collection Hotels brand.

‘The Lucan’ will be managed by Marriott International and offer services including a 24-hour concierge, state-of-the-art gymnasium, porter services, and perks through Marriott Bonvoy – Marriott International’s award-winning travel program – befitting the lifestyle that lively, style-conscious London residents desire. In addition, residents will have access to extensive a la carte services, including housekeeping, maintenance, and more.

Residences at ‘The Lucan’ consist of one, two and three beds ranging from 780 to 1,900 square feet.

More images here: https://we.tl/t-Roj4fYUnA4