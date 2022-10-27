3rd to 5th of November 2022 at Intercontinental Festival City, Dubai

Dubai, UAE: The Gulf Intervention Society (GIS) announces the Fifth Edition of the Leading GCC Annual Conference with the theme of Navigating the future of Intervention cardiology, which brings both Cardiologists, Interventionists, Regional, and Global Experts on a mission to educate and share insight on the latest research and quality patient care within the sector and to develop the vision of collaboration between regional and international bodies in the field of Cardiovascular Intervention care, last year we had more than 800 allied health care attended Physically plus the virtual participation 750++

GIS President Dr. Fawaz Almutairi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at King Abdulaziz Cardiac Center and National Guard Hospital, Riyadh said: “We are pleased to invite you to participate in our 5th Edition of the GIS conference this year, which we have established in 2018 to coincide the huge growth and great success of Gulf Interventional Cardiac Surgeries both regionally and globally. As a trusted resource for the latest scientific research and societal compatibility, we aim to gather insights, knowledge, and best practice to serve the public, countries, and healthcare professionals.

Regional experts in their field are the board members of GIS, which is also a part of the Gulf Heart Association and led by President Dr. Fawaz Almutairi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at the National Guard Hospital in Riyad, and Vice President Dr. Abdullah Shehab the Professor of Cardiology, UAE and the General Secretary Mousa Akbar Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Head of Cardiology Unit at Al Sabah Hospital in Kuwait and the Treasurer Khalid Bin Thani, Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiology Salmaniya Medical Complex, from Bahrain. They will work together beside twenty intervention doctors gathered from the GCC area from Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, to welcome the participation of national and regional cardiac interventionalists to recognize their responsibility towards their patients, fellow physicians, and the health care sector in general.

The GIS Vice President, Dr. Abdullah Shehab, Professor of Cardiology commented: “Founding the GIS came from our members’ responsibilities toward their community and patients, as well as the other physicians and health professionals. So, we came to put all the information and make it available for everyone in our field and every health professional in our region.”

Thus, GIS aims at leading the cardiovascular community through education, research, and quality patient care. GIS responsibility is to promote the highest possible educational levels, research tools, community interactions and ethical behaviour by health care professionals.

General Secretary Mousa Akbar, Consultant interventional Cardiologist and Head of the Cardiology Unit Al Sabah Hospital, Kuwait said “In GIS we care about sharing knowledge and are keen about our social responsibilities to our communities and professionals in our field, such networking events are important to share and exchange knowledge and experience between physicians in GCC, MENA, and Internationally. We used to host other professionals from Worldwide to share news and knowledge.”

This year Conference will have Dual Knowledge sessions with 7 different societies regionally and internationally such as: the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology – Cardiological Society of India – Indonesian Heart Association – Japanese Circulation Society – Pan African Society of Cardiology and the Cardiovascular Research, Education & Prevention Foundation-CVREP. They will all be discussing the latest medicine and treatments. And will also include 4 live-streamed cases from Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, USA, Alqassimi Hospital, UAE, King Fahad Medical City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Mubarak Hospital in Kuwait.

Treasurer Khalid Bin Thani said:” The GIS 2022 conference, supported by Dubai Tourism and the Dubai Health Authorities (DHA) will take place from November 3rd to 5th at Intercontinental Festival City, Dubai, and will welcome participating bodies including: ECS - Emirates Cardiac Society, JIM – Joint Interventional Meeting, SCAI - Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, SACIS- Saudi Arabia Cardiac Intervention Society and the Kuwait Cardiac Society”. GIS Society and conference are managed by ICOM as Core PCO.

Since the inauguration of such an Iconic event in 2018, the GIS Conference has seen attendance, speakers, and geographical participation increase by 60-70% year on year.