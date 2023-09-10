Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) is delighted to announce its participation in Sibos 2023, the world’s premier financial services event, taking place this year in Toronto, Canada, from 18th to 21st September. As a leading financial institution in the payments and trade management arena.

GIB remains at the forefront of developing innovative solutions that require best-in-class products in cash, payments, and trade finance services.

Sibos is an annual conference and exhibition organised by Swift for the financial industry focusing on transaction banking flow services. Nearing its fifth decade, the event is a leading forum for the global financial community to debate and collaborate in the areas of payments, securities, cash management and trade.

The increasingly cross-border nature of the industry requires products and services that help financial institutions and partners efficiently and effectively handle complex payment needs. GIB is keen to address this need through its robust platform, fintech partnerships, and leveraging the new payment services implemented in the region. Recently, GIB was awarded by Global Finance as “Top Financial Innovation Bank” for its Best API Banking initiative that offers Banking as a Service (BaaS) to its client base for multiple use cases across key sectors in the region.

Commenting, Mr. Jamal Al Kishi, GIB B.S.C. CEO, said, “As a leading regional bank for cash and trade management, we continue to play a proactive role in providing and developing these critical services to support the needs of our clients. Through our presence at Sibos, we aim to promote and secure additional markets and corridors and attract financial institutions to leverage our network and proposition. We look forward to engaging with international peers, leading industry and fintech players and the latest global trends in payments.”

The theme for the Sibos 2023 conference agenda is ‘Collaborative finance in a fragmented world’ addressing issues such as working together to create a sustainable and inclusive financial industry, risk management in times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, and the balance between technology and trust. Leaders across the world will share insights around ESG standardisation, cross-border payments, post-trade data, digital currencies and advancing technologies such as AI and machine learning.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

FinMark Communications

Zahraa Taher

Email: ztaher@finmarkcoms.com