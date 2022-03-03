Kuwait City: Mr. Farqad Abdullah Al-Sane, Chairman of Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), announced today that the Group achieved a net profit of KD 50.2 million (US$ 166.2 million), or 223.68 fils per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. This represents an increase of 207 percent over the KD 16.3 million (US$ 54 million) made in 2020. Total revenues reached KD 310.7 million (US$ 1.03 billion) with an increase of 47 percent compared to KD 210.8 million (US$ 697.4 million) in 2020. Net Underwriting Income came to KD 41.6 million (US$ 137.6 million), an increase of 49 percent or KD 13.6 (US$ 45.1 million) compared to KD 28 million (US$ 92.5 million) to the same period last year. This increase is due to the improvement in the Group’s underwriting and investment performance in addition to the profits from the acquisition of AXA’s operations in the Gulf region.

The Board of Directors has recommended the distribution of 35% cash dividend (35 fils per share) for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, subject to the approval of GIG’s General Assembly and other concerned regulatory authorities. Worth mentioning that during 2021, an interim cash dividend of 71% (71 fils per share) was distributed reaching a total cash dividend of 106 fils per share for the year 2021 with a total amount of KD 30.08 million.

GIG’s book value per share reached 673 fils as at December 31, 2021, compared to 630 fils at the end of 2020, with an increase of 7 percent.

GIG’s shareholder equity increased in 2021 by KD 73.4 million (US$ 242.9 million) to reach KD 190.8 million (US$ 631.2 million), representing a 63 percent increase from the KD 117.4 million (US$ 388.4 million) at 2020-end.

The Group’s gross written premiums grew 23 percent compared to 2020, with an increase of KD 104 million (US$ 344 million) to reach KD 548.5 million (US$ 1.81 billion) compared to KD 444.4 million (US$ 1.47 billion) at 2020.

Net investment income and sundry income for GIG reached KD 31.4 million (US$ 103.8 million) at the closing of 2021, with an increase of KD 16.2 (US$ 53.5 million), or 106 percent, compared to 2020.

GIG’s net technical reserves came to KD 442.6 million (US$ 1.5 billion) as at December 31, 2021, with an increase of KD 264 million (US$ 872 million), or 147 percent, compared to the KD 179 million (US$ 591.9 million) registered on December 31, 2020.

Total assets increased by KD 555.8 million (US$ 1.8 billion) to reach KD 1.4 billion (US$ 4.5 billion) at year-end, a growth of 69 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Farqad Abdullah Al-Sane, Chairman of Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) said:

“Our results for the year 2021 reflect the strength of GIG as a group, its ability to take risks through diversifying revenue sources and our ability to preserve stakeholders’ benefits and protect their rights. This is also in line with our constant endeavor to provide the best insurance services to our valued customers in all markets we operate in (Egypt, Algeria, Turkey, Jordan and GCC), by adopting the necessary strategies to digitally transform our operations in digital distribution of products, digital claims services and other supporting functions.”

He added:

“We thank our clients for these achievements, as well as the unlimited support from our shareholders, especially KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – and Fairfax Middle East Ltd. – and all board members of the group. I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to our dedicated employees for their efforts and all the concerned regulatory authorities in Kuwait.”

Further information:

Khalid Al Sanousi

Group Executive Manager,

Corporate Comm. & IR

khalids@gig.com.kw

Philemon Rajan

Specialist, Investor Relations

prajan@gig.com.kw

About GIG:

GIG is the largest insurance Group in Kuwait in terms of written and retained premiums, with operations in life and non-life as well as Takaful insurance. GIG has become one of the largest insurance networks in the Middle East and North Africa with companies in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$ 4.5 billion as at 31 December 2021.

KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company – is Gulf Insurance Group’s largest shareholder, followed by the Canadian-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Gulf Insurance Group enjoys the privilege of being the first triple-rated insurance Group in Kuwait. The Group holds a Financial Strength Rating of ‘A’ (Excellent) and issuer credit rating of ‘a’ with Stable outlook from A.M. Best Europe – Rating Services Limited, a Financial Strength Rating of “A” with Stable outlook from Standard & Poor’s and an Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) of ‘A3’ from Moody’s Investors Service carrying a Positive outlook.

The conversion rate applied is KD 0.3023 per US$1